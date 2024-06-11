Juventude vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Round eight of the Brasileiro Serie A gets underway when Juventude play host to newly-promoted Vitoria at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi on Tuesday. Thiago Carpini’s men have endured a tough start to life in the big league and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table after the opening seven games.

Juventude returned to winning ways last Wednesday when they edged out Atlético Goianiense 1-0 at the Estádio Alfredo Jaconi.

Before that, Roger Machado’s men had failed to win their previous three outings, picking up two draws and losing once since April’s 2-0 victory over Corinthians.

With nine points from six matches, Juventude are currently 12th in the Serie A table but could move into sixth place with all three points.

Vitoria, on the other hand, continued to struggle for results in the top flight as they played out a goalless draw with Cuiaba last time out.

Having secured promotion from the second tier last season, Carpini’s men have now failed to win any of their seven Serie A games, losing five and claiming two draws so far.

Vitoria are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table but could move level with 16th-placed Criciúma with a win on Tuesday.

Juventude vs Vitoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Vitoria hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Juventude have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Vitoria have failed to win their last 10 matches across all competitions, losing seven and claiming three draws since a 3-2 victory over Bahia on March 31.

Juventude are unbeaten in their last six home games in all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since March’s 2-1 loss against Internacional.

Vitoria have conceded the second-most goals in the Serie A this season, having conceded 13 goals in their seven games.

Juventude vs Vitoria Prediction

Juventude will be excited to take on a Vitoria side who have struggled to get going in the top flight. Machado’s men have been rock-solid at home this season and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Juventude 2-0 Vitoria

Juventude vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventude to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Juventude’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in nine of the hosts’ last 10 matches)