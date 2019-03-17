×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus coach dispels fears of Ronaldo's ban

IANS
NEWS
News
182   //    17 Mar 2019, 10:56 IST
IANS Image
TURIN, May 24, 2015 (Xinhua) -- Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri celebrates with the Italian league trophy after the Italian Serie A soccer match against Napoli at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy, May 23, 2015. Juventus beat Napoli 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday and celebrated winning the double of the Italian league and cup.(Xinhua/Alberto Lingria/IANS)

Rome, March 17 (IANS) Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has said he does not think his Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be banned from European club competitions for the way he celebrated his team's 3-0 defeat of Atletico Madrid this Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16.

Having scored a hat-trick to lead Juventus to turn around a 2-0 first-leg deficit, Ronaldo seemingly imitated the crotch-grabbing celebratory gesture of Atletico's coach Diego Simeone last month in Madrid after his team scored its first goal in an eventual 2-0 victory over Juventus, Efe news reported.

"I think everyone on Tuesday celebrated in their own way. There were 42,000 fans at the stadium - they'd have to ban all of them. It (Ronaldo's celebration) does not seem to be anything special. We do not fear a ban, and there won't be one," Allegri said during a press conference on Saturday evening.

The seven-time defending champion leads the Serie A standings with an 18-point advantage over second-place Napoli with 11 league matches to go.

"Cristiano has played a lot of matches... He will also have two matches with his national team. It would be too much of a risk to make him play," Allegri added.

Since joining the Italian club from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, Ronaldo has played a total of 36 matches.

Ronaldo, who has scored 19 Serie A goals this season, took part in the decision-making process, according to the coach.

The 34-year-old Ronaldo has been called up for Portugal's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ukraine and Serbia on March 22 and 25, respectively.

IANS
NEWS
Maradona's daughter dispels health fears
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential ban
RELATED STORY
Chelsea can use their transfer ban to their advantage
RELATED STORY
Simeone fined €20,000 but escapes Champions League touchline ban
RELATED STORY
Simeone fined 20,000 euro over his celebration against Juventus
RELATED STORY
UEFA fines Atletico coach Diego Simeone for obscene gesture
RELATED STORY
Milan coach Gattuso avoids ban for derby match against Inter
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea and transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 3 things Juventus need to do to overturn the tie against Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
'He's a simple, hardworking guy who likes to win'- Juventus teammate hails Cristiano Ronaldo but reveals his fears regarding the star's move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us