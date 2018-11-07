×
Juventus eye Real Madrid star and contact Premier League superstar's agent, Inter Milan want Manchester United star, and more transfer news - 7th November 2018

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.77K   //    07 Nov 2018, 21:50 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo could be reunited with former Real Madrid teammate

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup. As usual, we've seen plenty of rumours being thrown around all day and we're here to separate the best from the rest.

As all eyes are on the UEFA Champions League matches, a lot of work is being put in behind the scenes, where clubs are already preparing strategies and plans pertaining to their businesses in the upcoming winter transfer window.

A number of significant rumours have emerged today - ones that feature heavyweight clubs and fancied superstars. On that note, here is a look at the top transfer rumours, stories, updates, and news that have developed over the course of the day: 

Chelsea eye Bournemouth's in-form Callum Wilson

Callum Wilson has been sensational so far this season for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth
Callum Wilson has been sensational so far this season for Eddie Howe's Bournemouth

Bournemouth have gotten off to a phenomenal start to the Premier League season as they currently sit 6th in the Premier League table with 20 points from 11 matches. A large portion of their success can be attributed to the form of their striker, Callum Wilson.

The 26-year-old has been on fire, having scored 7 goals and assisted 4 more, so far this season. As a result, the Englishman has reportedly made his way onto Chelsea's radar, as suggested by reports from the Mirror.

With Alvaro Morata's consistency unreliable, at best, and Olivier Giroud's efficiency lying predominantly in the form of a target-man, Maurizio Sarri is believed to have recognised Chelsea's need for another quality goal-scoring option - to alleviate the burden that seems to be falling on Eden Hazard.

The Blues have allegedly stepped up their scouting of the striker and may try and push a deal through in January, should he perform consistently until then.

Wilson is currently contracted until 2022, but that isn't expected to stop Chelsea from giving it a shot and prying him away from Bournemouth. 

