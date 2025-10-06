Juventus Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2025 

Juventus Women and SL Benfica Women will battle for three points in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday (October 7th). The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Sassuolo in Serie A.

Benfica, meanwhile, thrashed Damaiense 8-0 at home in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino. They were 4-0 up at the break, with Cristina Gutierrez, Chandar Davidson, Carole Costa and Anna Gasper scoring a goal each while their visitors were reduced to 10 women. Gutierrez and Costa completed their brace in the second half while Diana Silva scored a brace of her own.

As Águias and Le Bianconere will turn their focus to the continent as they begin their campaign in the first season of the new format of the Women's Champions League.

Juventus Women vs SL Benfica Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Three of Juventus' four games to produce a winner this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Three of Benfica's four games this season have produced three goals or more.

Juve are unbeaten in their last four games (three wins).

Three of Benfica's four competitive games this term have produced over 2.5 goals.

Juventus Women vs SL Benfica Women Prediction

Juventus started the season with a disappointing loss against Lazio in the Serie A Cup at home. They won their next three games to win the maiden edition of the tournament. The Turin outfit are defending Italian champions and began their title defense with a draw away to Sassuolo over the weekend despite being the favorites.

Benfica, meanwhile, also started their campaign with a disappointing defeat to Torrense in the Portuguese Super Cup. They kick-started their league title defense with a shock goalless draw at home to Racing Power but have won two games since then, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

Juventus are the favorites and will be aiming for maximum points to boost their chances of making the knockout rounds of the UWCL for only the second time. We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Juventus Women 2-1 SL Benfica Women

Juventus Women vs SL Benfica Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Juventus Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

