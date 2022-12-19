KAA Gent vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2022

KAA Gent and Cercle Brugge return to competitive action when they face off in the round of 16 of the Belgian Cup on Tuesday.

De Buffalo head into the midweek clash on a run of six consecutive victories and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

KA Gent enjoyed a morale-boosting World Cup break as they secured two comfortable friendly victories, scoring nine goals and conceding once in that time.

Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s men have now won six games on the bounce, while they are unbeaten in their last nine matches since October.

Gent have now turned their sights to the Belgian Cup, where they kicked off their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Dessel Sport on November 9.

Meanwhile, Cercle Brugge were last in action on November 12, when they secured a 1-0 victory over Sint-Truidense in the Jupiler League.

This followed a 3-1 win over Belgian second-tier side Beerschot V.A. in their cup opener on November 9.

Cercle Brugge head into Tuesday on a run of six wins from their last seven matches across all competitions, with a 1-1 draw with Kortrijk on October 29 being the exception.

KAA Gent vs Cercle Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Gent boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 21 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides.

Cercle Brugge have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven different occasions.

Gent are unbeaten in seven of their last nine home games against Cercle Brugge, claiming seven wins and one draw since July 2011.

Cercle Brugge are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and one draw since October’s 2-1 loss to Saint-Gilloise.

Gent are on a blistering run of six straight wins in all competitions, while they are unbeaten in their last nine outings, claiming seven wins and two draws.

KAA Gent vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

While Cercle Brugge will be looking to continue their impressive cup run, they face a stern test of going up against a Gent side who are currently firing on all cylinders. Gent have been near impenetrable on home turf against the Bruges outfit and we are backing them to come out victorious on Tuesday.

Prediction: KAA Gent 3-1 Cercle Brugge

KAA Gent vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Gent

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of their last five encounters)

