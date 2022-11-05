KAA Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2022

KAA Gent and Club Brugge go head-to-head at the Ghelamco Arena in round 16 of the Belgium First Division A on Sunday.

The Bruges outfit will be looking to get one over the hosts, having lost both home and away fixtures last season.

Gent secured their place in the knockout stages of the Conference League on Thursday when they claimed a comfortable 4-0 win over Molde in their Group F finale.

They have now turned their attention to the Belgian First Division A, where they are unbeaten in four of their last five matches, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Gent are currently sixth in the league standings after claiming 24 points from 15 games so far.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge were held to a goalless draw by Bayer Leverkusen in Group B of the Champions League last time out.

This result saw them finish as runners-up in the group, one point off first-placed Porto, who picked up 12 points from six matches.

Club Brugge have now returned to the Belgian top flight, where they have picked up three wins and one draw in their last four games and sit third in the table with 32 points from 15 matches.

KAA Gent vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 73 meetings between the sides, Club Brugge boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Gent have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 different occasions.

Club Brugge are winless in four of their last five league games against Gent, losing three and claiming one draw since October 2019.

Gent are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

Club Brugge head into the weekend unbeaten in four straight league matches, claiming 10 points from the last 12 available.

KAA Gent vs Club Brugge Prediction

Having secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League, Club Brugge will head into the weekend full of confidence as they look to close the gap on first-placed Genk.

While we expect Gent to put up a fight, we anticipate Club Brugge will claim a slender victory thanks to their superior and more experienced squad.

Prediction: KAA Gent 1-2 Club Brugge

KAA Gent vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Club Brugge’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the teams)

