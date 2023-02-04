KAA Gent vs KRC Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023

KAA Gent and KRC Genk will lock horns at the Ghelamco Arena in round 24 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday (February 5).

The hosts will look to complete a league double over the Blauw-Wit after picking up a 1-0 victory in September’s reverse.

Gent were sent crashing down to earth last Sunday, falling to a 3-2 loss at Cercle Brugge.

Before that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming seven points from a possible nine. With 38 points from 23 games, Gent are fifth in the standings, two points off the UEFA Champions League playoff places.

Meanwhile, Genk also dropped points last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Eupen.

Before that, the Blauw-Wit were on a run of four league wins, scoring 11 goals and conceding three since a 1-0 defeat against Kortrijk in Decemebr. With 59 points from 23 games, Genk sit at the top of the standings with a healthy seven-point cushion over second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

KAA Gent vs KRC Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 28 wins from their last 63 meetings, Genk holds a superb record in the fixture.

Gent have picked up 21 wins in this peiod, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Gent are unbeaten in five of their last six games against Genk, winning four, since October 2020.

Genk have won all but one of their five league outings since the turn of the year, with their 1-1 draw with Eupen on Wednesday being the exception.

Gent are unbeaten in nine home games across competitions, winning seven, since a 1-0 defeat against Djurgarden in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in October.

KAA Gent vs KRC Genk Prediction

After dropping points in their last outing, both Gent and Genk will look to quickly return to winning ways. Genk head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should come away with the desired result at the Ghelamco Arena.

Prediction: KAA Gent 1-2 KRC Genk

KAA Gent vs KRC Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in their last six clashes.)

