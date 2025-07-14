Kairat Almaty vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Kairat Almaty and Olimpija return to action in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers when they lock horns in the second leg of the first qualifying round on Tuesday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a place in the second round remains up for grabs and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Ortalyq Stadion.

Ad

Kairat Almaty showed their mettle in Slovenia last Tuesday when they held on to force a 1-1 draw against Olimpija at the Stozice Stadium in the first leg of their qualifying clash.

This was in keeping with their upturn in form in the Kazakhstan Premier League, where Rafael Urazbakhtin’s men are on a five-game unbeaten run (4W, 1D) since losing back-to-back games against Yelimay and FC Okzhetpes in May.

Kairat, who are currently second in the league table, will be backing themselves on Tuesday as they return home, where they have won seven of their eight matches since the turn of the year.

Ad

Trending

Olimpija, meanwhile, will draw inspiration from their fight back in the first leg, when Diogo Pinto canceled out Dastan Satpayev’s 59th-minute strike to keep them in the contest.

This followed a solid pre-season campaign, where Jorge Simao’s side picked up three wins and one draw from their four warm-up games while scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Olimpija clinched a UEFA Champions League qualifying berth after storming to the Slovenian SNL title last season with 74 points from 36 matches.

Ad

Kairat Almaty vs Olimpija Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Kairat Almaty and Olimpija, with both sides playing out a 1-1 stalemate when they first met in last week’s reverse leg.

Olimpija are on a run of eight consecutive matches without defeat in all competitions, picking up four wins and four draws since May’s 2-1 loss against Maribor.

Kairat have won all but one of their eight home games in 2025, with a 2-1 defeat against Okzhetpes on May 24 being the exception.

Olimpija have failed to win their last five competitive away matches, losing one and claiming four draws since a 2-0 victory at Primorje on April 6.

Ad

Kairat Almaty vs Olimpija Prediction

Kairat Almaty held their own to force a stalemate in Slovenia last week and will fancy their chances in front of their home supporters on Tuesday.

Olimpija are the more experienced side in this competition, but we are tipping Kairat to make the most of their home advantage and progress to the next round.

Prediction: Kairat Almaty 2-1 Olimpija

Kairat Almaty vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kairat to win

Ad

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Olimpija’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of Kairat’s last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More