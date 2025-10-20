Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Kairat Almaty and Pafos FC are back in action in the UEFA Champions League when they square off at the Almaty Central Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides are making their debut in Europe's top-tier club competition and will be looking to secure their first-ever victory, having failed to win their opening two matches.

Ad

Teenage prodigy Dastan Satpaev continued his fine form in front of goal on Friday, when he netted in the 42nd minute to fire Kairat Almaty to a 1-0 victory over FC Kyzylzhar in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Rafael Urazbakhtin’s men have won each of their last five league games and are well on course to retain the title as they sit top of the table with 58 points from 25 matches, two points above second-placed Astana.

Ad

Trending

Kairat Almaty now return to the Champions League, where they have lost their first two games, suffering a 4-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon in the opening game on September 18, two weeks before losing 5-0 against LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Over in Cyprus, Pafos maintained their fine run of results in the first division as they picked up a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ethnikos Achna at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium on Friday.

Ad

Juan Carlos Carcedo’s side have now won five league games on the trot, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets, to pull two points clear at the top of the table.

Pafos will look to carry on their league form into the Champions League, where they kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against Olympiacos in Greece on September 17, two weeks before suffering a 5-1 home thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Ad

Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Kairat Almaty and Pafos FC, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the clash as they both go in search of their first win in the competition.

Pafos have won all but one of their last six matches in all competitions, with the 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich on September 30 being the exception.

Kairat Almaty are unbeaten in seven of their last nine games across all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since August 20.

Pafos are yet to suffer defeat away from home this season, having picked up six wins and one draw from their seven games on the road so far.

Ad

Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC Prediction

Tuesday’s tie offers Kairat Almaty and Pafos an opportunity to secure a historic Champions League victory and we expect both sides to throw in the kitchen sink at the Almaty Central Stadium.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper but we predict Urazbakhtin’s men will make the most of their home advantage and secure all three points.

Ad

Prediction: Kairat Almaty 2-1 Pafos FC

Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kairat Almaty to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Kairat’s last five games)

Tip 3: First to score - Kairat (The hosts have also netted the opening goal in five of their last seven games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More