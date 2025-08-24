Kairat vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2025

Kairat will welcome Celtic to the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs on Tuesday. The first leg ended in a goalless draw, so everything's at stake in this match.

The hosts have enjoyed a week's rest for this match, which might come in handy as they are looking to secure a place in the league phase of the Champions League for the first time in history. They are winless in their last three games in all competitions, failing to score in two.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run across all competitions this season. After a draw in the first leg, they bounced back with a 3-0 home win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. After a goalless first half, Benjamin Nygren bagged a brace, and substitute Johnny Kenny added the third goal in the 76th minute.

Kairat vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The Bhoys have suffered two losses in seven meetings against Kazakhstani teams, with both defeats registered on their travels.

The visitors are winless in the Champions League away games, including qualifiers, since 2019.

Halyq komandasy have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

The Bhoys are winless in their last four games in the Champions League qualifiers. They have scored one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Kairat have lost just one of their last eight home games in all competitions. They have registered six wins in that period and have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have conceded just one goal across all competitions this season.

Kairat vs Celtic Prediction

The Nation's Team have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games. Notably, they have a 100% home record in the Champions League qualifiers this season, keeping clean sheets in three games. They have conceded just two goals in their last six home games in European qualifiers.

Young striker Dastan Satpayev, who has scored three goals and picked up one assist in the Champions League qualifiers this season, was booked in the first leg. He will serve a suspension in this crucial match.

The Hoops have won four of their last five games this season, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last four competitive away games, recording three wins while keeping two clean sheets.

Jota is a long-term absentee, while Alistair Johnston was injured in the first leg and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Brendan Rodgers rested Kieran Tierney, Reo Hatate, and Cameron Carter-Vickers in the midweek match against Livingston, and the trio should start here.

This match is likely to be as closely contested as the first leg, but considering the visitors' better recent record in Europe, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kairat 1-2 Celtic

Kairat vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

