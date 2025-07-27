Kairat vs KuPS Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Kairat will host KuPS at the Central Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts will be looking to turnaround their first leg deficit and advance into the next round.
Kairat were largely underwhelming in the first-leg clash last week as they were defeated 2-0 by their Finnish opponents, ending their eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The home side, who currently ply their trade in the top division of Kazakhstani football, knocked out Olimpija in the first qualifying round but will need to put up a much better performance if they are to earn a place in the next stage.
KuPS’s win over Kairat on Tuesday marked the visitors' eighth consecutive unbeaten outing across all competitions and put them in pole position to advance into the third qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in their history. The Canaries have not had any domestic fixture since the first leg and will be fully focused on completing the job after a splendid first-leg result.
Kairat vs KuPS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday will mark the second-ever meeting between the sides following their maiden matchup last week.
- Kairat have lost their first and only meeting with a Finnish side while KuPS have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three games against Kazakhstani sides.
- The hosts have never made it past the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in their history.
- Kairat Almaty have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive records in the Kazakh Premier League with 38 goals scored and only 14 conceded after 18 games.
- Kuopion Palloseura currently have the second-best defensive record in the Finnish Veikkausliga this season, having conceded 18 goals in 17 games played so far.
Kairat vs KuPS Prediction
Halyq komandasy are comfortable favorites heading into Tuesday's game courtesy of their home advantage but will need something really special to overturn a two-goal deficit and advance into the next round.
Despite their advantage, KuPS know the job is far from over and will need to put in a shift on the road this week if they are to progress in the qualifiers.
Prediction: Kairat 1-0 KuPS
Kairat vs KuPS Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Kairat to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Only one of the visitors’ last four games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)