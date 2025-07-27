Kairat vs KuPS Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29th 2025

Kairat will host KuPS at the Central Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts will be looking to turnaround their first leg deficit and advance into the next round.

Ad

Kairat were largely underwhelming in the first-leg clash last week as they were defeated 2-0 by their Finnish opponents, ending their eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. The home side, who currently ply their trade in the top division of Kazakhstani football, knocked out Olimpija in the first qualifying round but will need to put up a much better performance if they are to earn a place in the next stage.

Ad

Trending

KuPS’s win over Kairat on Tuesday marked the visitors' eighth consecutive unbeaten outing across all competitions and put them in pole position to advance into the third qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in their history. The Canaries have not had any domestic fixture since the first leg and will be fully focused on completing the job after a splendid first-leg result.

Kairat vs KuPS Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday will mark the second-ever meeting between the sides following their maiden matchup last week.

Kairat have lost their first and only meeting with a Finnish side while KuPS have won one, drawn one and lost one of their three games against Kazakhstani sides.

The hosts have never made it past the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in their history.

Kairat Almaty have the second-best offensive and third-best defensive records in the Kazakh Premier League with 38 goals scored and only 14 conceded after 18 games.

Kuopion Palloseura currently have the second-best defensive record in the Finnish Veikkausliga this season, having conceded 18 goals in 17 games played so far.

Ad

Kairat vs KuPS Prediction

Halyq komandasy are comfortable favorites heading into Tuesday's game courtesy of their home advantage but will need something really special to overturn a two-goal deficit and advance into the next round.

Despite their advantage, KuPS know the job is far from over and will need to put in a shift on the road this week if they are to progress in the qualifiers.

Ad

Prediction: Kairat 1-0 KuPS

Kairat vs KuPS Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kairat to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Only one of the visitors’ last four games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More