Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025 

Kairat Almaty and Slovan Bratislava will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third-round qualification tie on Wednesday (August 6th). The game will be played at the Almaty Central Stadium.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Ulytau at the same venue in the Kazakhstan Premier League over the weekend. Edmilson Santos broke the deadlock in the 41st minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Bratislava, meanwhile, thrashed Podbrezova 4-1 at home in the Slovak Nike liga. They were 2-1 up at the break, with David Strelec and Tigran Barseghyan scoring either side of Matus Marcin. Rahim Ibrahim and Robert Mak scored late on to secure the win.
The Sky Blues will shift their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Zrinjski in the last round. Kairat eliminated KuPS with a 3-2 aggregate win, overturning a 2-0 away first-leg defeat in the process.
The winner of this tie will advance to face Celtic in the playoff round for a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League.
Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.
- Kairat have lost just one of their last 12 games across competitions (eight wins).
- Slovan Bratislava are unbeaten in their last 10 UEFA Champions League qualification games.
- Five of Kairat's last seven games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.
- Slovan's last four away games in UCL qualification ended in a share of the spoils.
- Kairat are unbeaten in their last six home games, keeping a clean sheet in all five wins in this run.
Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction
Kairat are competing at this stage of the UCL qualifiers for the first time in their history. The result in front of their fans could be crucial to their chances of progressing in this tie.
Slovan Bratislava, on the other hand, are more established than their hosts at this stage and are in fine form. They competed in the UCL last term but were atrocious, losing all eight games in the League Phase.
Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Kairat 1-1 Slovan Bratislava
Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals