Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025 

Kairat Almaty and Slovan Bratislava will square off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third-round qualification tie on Wednesday (August 6th). The game will be played at the Almaty Central Stadium.

Ad

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Ulytau at the same venue in the Kazakhstan Premier League over the weekend. Edmilson Santos broke the deadlock in the 41st minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Bratislava, meanwhile, thrashed Podbrezova 4-1 at home in the Slovak Nike liga. They were 2-1 up at the break, with David Strelec and Tigran Barseghyan scoring either side of Matus Marcin. Rahim Ibrahim and Robert Mak scored late on to secure the win.

Ad

Trending

The Sky Blues will shift their focus to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 6-2 aggregate victory over Zrinjski in the last round. Kairat eliminated KuPS with a 3-2 aggregate win, overturning a 2-0 away first-leg defeat in the process.

The winner of this tie will advance to face Celtic in the playoff round for a direct spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Kairat have lost just one of their last 12 games across competitions (eight wins).

Slovan Bratislava are unbeaten in their last 10 UEFA Champions League qualification games.

Five of Kairat's last seven games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Slovan's last four away games in UCL qualification ended in a share of the spoils.

Kairat are unbeaten in their last six home games, keeping a clean sheet in all five wins in this run.

Ad

Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Kairat are competing at this stage of the UCL qualifiers for the first time in their history. The result in front of their fans could be crucial to their chances of progressing in this tie.

Slovan Bratislava, on the other hand, are more established than their hosts at this stage and are in fine form. They competed in the UCL last term but were atrocious, losing all eight games in the League Phase.

Ad

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Kairat 1-1 Slovan Bratislava

Kairat vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More