Kaiserslautern vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023 

Kaiserslautern host Koln at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion on Tuesday (October 31) in the DFB Pokal.

The hosts have had mixed results in the second tier as they return to cup action this week. Kaiseslautern thrashed amateur side Rot-Weiss Koblenz 5-0 in the previous round. Four players got on the scoresheet, including former USA international Terrence Boyd, who netted a brace.

Kaiserslautern have made the second round of the DFB Pokal for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, where they beat Nurnberg on penalties after 2-2 extr time draw.

Koln, meanwhile, have endured a poor run of results in the Bundesliga They beat Osnabruck 3-1 last time out in the cup. Sargis Adamyamen and Julian Chabot scored a quickfire double in extra time to hand the Billy Goats a hard-fought win.

The visitors' last appearance at this stage of the tournament saw them beat Stuttgart 2-0.

Kaiserslautern vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 92 meetings between the two teams, with Kaiserslautern leading 40-24.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash in 2014, which ended goalless.

Kaiseslautern are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Four of Kaiserslautern's five league wins this season have come at home.

Kaiserslautern vs Koln Prediction

Kaiserslautern are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost just one of their 10 competitive outings across competitions this season. They have four wins and a draw in their last five home games.

Koln, meanwhile have lost five of their last six games and have won just one of their last nine. They have lost their last three games on the road and could see defeat.

Prediction: Kaiserslautern 1-0 Koln

Kaiserslautern vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kaiserslautern

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)