Kaiserslautern vs Nurnberg Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5th 2023

Kaiserslautern will host Nurnberg at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion on Tuesday in the last 16 of the 2023-24 DFB Pokal campaign.

The home side kicked off their cup campaign with a comprehensive 5-0 demolition of Rot-Weiss Koblenz back in August. They then faced Bundesliga outfit Koln in the next round of the competition picking up a clinical 3-2 victory to continue their strong run of results against the Billy Goats.

Kaiserslautern are set to play in the last 16 of the domestic competition for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign and will hope they can come out on top this week.

Nurnberg, meanwhile, thrashed amateur outfit Oberneuland 9-1 in the opening round of the DFB Pokal with six different players getting on the scoresheet for Der Club including 17-year-old Can Uzun who netted a hat-trick.

They then picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Rostock in the second round of the competition with Felix Lohkemper coming off the bench to score twice and hand Cristian Fiel's men passage to the round of 16.

The visitors defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf on penalties at this stage of the competition last season and will be hopeful of a favorable result here as well.

Kaiserslautern vs Nurnberg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 68 meetings between Kaiserslautern and Nurnberg. The hosts have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

All but one of Kaiserslautern's five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Nurnberg have scored 12 goals in the DFB Pokal this season. Only Bayer Leverkusen (13) have scored more.

Kaiserslautern vs Nurnberg Prediction

Kaiserslautern are on a four-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have lost their last two games at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion by an aggregate scoreline of 5-0 and will be desperate for a result here.

Nurnberg have lost three of their last four games after losing just one of their seven games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Kaiserslautern 3-2 Nurnberg

Kaiserslautern vs Nurnberg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kaiserslautern to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)