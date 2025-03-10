Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday 22 clash on Wednesday (March 12th). The game will be played at FNB Stadium (Johannesburg).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 away win over Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup over the weekend. They went ahead through Inacio Miguel's 20th-minute penalty but were reduced to 10 men when Brandon Petersen was sent off with 13 minutes left on the clock. Andre De Jong equalized in the 86th minute but Pule Mmodi and Mfundo Vilakazi scored injury-time goals to help the 10-man visitors advance to the semifinal, where they face either Mamelodi Sundowns or Sekhukhune United.

Chiefs will shift focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Magesi.

Cape Town City, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to TS Galaxy.

They went ahead through Darwin Gonzalez's 31st-minute strike while Mlungisi Mbunjana equalized eight minutes later.

The draw left them in 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 22 points from 21 games. Chiefs are eighth on 28 points.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kaizer Chiefs have 18 wins from the last 33 head-to-head games. Cape Town City were victorious 10 times while five games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Cape Town City claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Chiefs' last five home games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Cape Town City have lost their last six away games, scoring just one goal in this time and conceding 11.

The last four head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have won their last two games and are aiming to win three consecutive competitive games this season.

Cape Town City have the joint second-worst away record in the league with just four points garnered in 11 games on their travels.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Cape Town City

Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kaizer Chiefs to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

