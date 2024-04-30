Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd May 2024

Kaizer Chiefs will play host to Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Thursday.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of claiming a continental qualification are fading, as they sit 10 points behind the third spot meant for the CAF Confederation Cup. With five matches to spare, the hosts will be eying a chunk of the 15 points up for grabs. However, leaping over five teams to snatch the third place seems a tall order.

AmaKhosi got back to winning ways in their last league game against Supersport United (2-1) to end a five-game winless streak (D1, L4). Head coach Cavin Johnson will be keen on maintaining that momentum but his side are set to face a huge test in front of their home fans. A successful outcome could boost their morale for the final lap.

Mamelodi Sundowns are on the verge of clinching a seventh successive league title. They sit atop the table with 59 points, 13 ahead of second-placed Stellenbosch. The hosts have two games in hand as they prepare to face Chiefs. It adds up to seven matches left to honour, but they could seal the title in the coming round of matches.

Masandawana need a win and a Stellenbosch loss to be declared the new PSL champions. The other possible scenario would be a draw against Kaizer Chiefs and a Stellenbosch draw. Mamelodi Sundowns boast 18 wins, five draws and zero losses in 23 matches. They remain the only team without a defeat in the campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kaizer Chiefs have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches against Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home against Sundowns.

Kaizer Chiefs have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Sundowns have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Kaizer Chiefs have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Sundowns have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs are in search of their first win against Sundowns since a 2-1 league success in April 2021. They have suffered five defeats against the visitors since then. Time to break the jinx?

Following their elimination from the CAF Champions League, Sundowns will be looking to wrap up their domestic campaign and begin preparations for next season.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Kaizer Chiefs to score - Yes