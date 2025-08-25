Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025 

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday four clash on Wednesday (August 27th). The game will be played at FNB Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Richards Bay at the same venue last week. Gaston Sirino broke the deadlock 12 minutes into the second half and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, fell to a penalty shootout defeat at home to Orlando Pirates in the second leg of their MTN8 Cup semifinal tie. The first leg ended 1-1 and Iqraam Rayners put the hosts ahead in the 11th minute, while Kamogelo Sebelebele equalized in the 73rd minute. Pirates progressed with a 4-1 victory in the shootout.

Bafana ba Style will turn their focus to the league, where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a 5-0 thrashing away to Magesi.

The win left them in third spot on seven points. Kaizer Chiefs are joint-top of the standings on nine points.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mamelodi Sundowns have 24 wins from the last 59 head-to-head games. Kaizer Chiefs were victorious 22 times while 13 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Chiefs claimed a 2-1 away win in the Nedbank Cup semifinal.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Seven of Kaizer Chiefs' last eight league games have been level at the break.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have made a lightning start to the season, winning all three league games played so far. They kept a clean sheet in all three wins, with all three games producing fewer than three goals.

Mamelodi Sundowns' struggles in the MTN8 Cup continued over the weekend, and they now turn their focus to their league title defense. They are eight-time defending South African champions and are two points off the table-toppers.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

