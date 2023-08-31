Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2, 2023

Kaizer Chiefs take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in the MTN 8 semifinal first leg on Saturday (September 2).

The Chiefs are set to face Mamelodi Sundowns for the third time this year. They lost the two previous games, home and away (2-1, 1-0) in the Premier Soccer League. The Johannesburg-based team hold the record for most titles in the cup competition but last won the MTN 8 in 2014.

AmaKhosi beat Cape Town City 2-1 in the quarterfinals. They finished fifth in the Premier Soccer League last season with 44 points – 26 behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Kaizer have played two games in the new season, drawing once and losing the other, leaving them 11th in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Sundowns will hope to bring their sparkling league form to the cup competition as they eye a fifth title following their last success in 2021. They have won their last 10 games across competitions, scoring 21 goals and conceding only four. Their last defeat against Kaizer Chiefs dates back to April 2021.

Masandawana overcame Swallows FC 1-0 in the quarterfinals, but it was one of the toughest clashes of the series. The visiting Swallows were reduced to 10 men in the seventh minute but pulled out all the stops to avoid a humiliating outcome. Sundowns are expecting another stiff challenge.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chiefs have lost four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Sundowns.

The hosts have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs have scored eight goals and conceded four in their last five games.

Sundowns have been flawless in their last five away games, posting five wins.

Chiefs have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, while Sundowns have won all five games.

Form Guide: Chiefs: W-W-L-W-L; Sundowns: W-W-W-W-W

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Centre-back Edmilson Dove and winger Keagan Dolly have been sidelined with injuries for the Chiefs. New signings Pule Mmodi and Tebogo Potsane have hit the ground running, though, boasting three goals and two assists respectively.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been able to maintain their excellent form despite a horrendous catalogue of injuries. Up to 10 players are unfit for action, including Peter Shalulile. However, Lucas Ribeiro Costa remains a huge attacking threat, with four goals in the new campaign.

The Sundowns come in as the favourites based on form.

Prediction: Chiefs 1-2 Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result –Sundowns

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chiefs to score - Yes