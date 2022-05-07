Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mamelodi Sundowns take on Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Mamelodi Sundowns are at the top of the South African Premier Division and have dominated the league so far. The away side eased past Sekhukhune United by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Chiefs edged Marumo Gallants to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Vodacom @Vodacom We are back again with your favourite game diski fam. It is #GigaNathi in the area. Predict the score for this weekend’s game when @kaizerchiefs take on Masandawana, remember to use the #GigaNathi . T&Cs bit.ly/3i3Ja29 We are back again with your favourite game diski fam. It is #GigaNathi in the area. Predict the score for this weekend’s game when @kaizerchiefs take on Masandawana, remember to use the #GigaNathi. T&Cs bit.ly/3i3Ja29 https://t.co/dWUuBFmA8t

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head

Mamelodi Sundowns have a good record against Kaizer Chiefs and have won 16 out of the 31 matches played between the two teams. Kaizer Chiefs have managed 12 victories against the Sundowns and will want to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Mamelodi Sundowns. Kaizer Chiefs were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-L-L-L

Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-W-W-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Team News

Kaizer Chiefs

Lebogang Manyama and Eric Mathoho are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Samir Nurkovic are carrying knocks and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Lebogang Manyama, Eric Mathoho

Doubtful: Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Samir Nurkovic

Suspended: None

Mamelodi Sundowns

Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, and Thapelo Morena are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Mamelodi Sundown are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injuries: Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, Thapelo Morena

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Rama Mphahlele, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly; Leonardo Castro

Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kennedy Mweene; Lyle Lakay, Mosa Lebusa, Rushine De Reuck; Aubrey Modiba, Bradley Ralani, Andile Jali, Thabiso Kutumela, Khuliso Mudao; Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mamelodi Sundowns have been exceptional on the domestic front and can be lethal on their day. The reigning champions have carved out a 16-point lead in the league and will be confident of a victory this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs have improved over the past year and will need to be at their best this weekend. Mamelodi Sundowns are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi