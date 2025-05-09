Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025 

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will square off in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday (May 10th). The game will be played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Ad

The latest iteration of the Soweto derby is coming just a week after both sides faced one another in the league where Pirates claimed a 2-1 comeback away win. They went behind to Makabi Lilepo's second-minute strike but Evidence Makgopa equalized in the 24th minute while Relebohile Mofokeng scored the match-winner in the 69th minute.

Pirates followed this up with a 2-1 away win over Golden Arrows. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Patrick Maswanganyi and Tshegofatso Mabasa scoring either side of Siyanda Mthanti to help the visitors claim all three points.

Ad

Trending

The Buccaneers will now shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup and booked their spot in the final with a 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants in the semifinal. Chiefs eliminated Mamelodi Sundowns with a 2-1 comeback away win.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 177th iteration of the Soweto derby. Kaizer Chiefs have 74 wins to their name Orlando Pirates were victorious 48 times while 54 games were drawn.

Five of Chiefs' last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

The last 11 head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Pirates are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games (four wins).

Chiefs have won just one of their last eight games across competitions (four losses).

Ad

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have had a tough season to this point but victory in the Nedbank Cup would salvage what has a dour campaign. The fact that it could come against their arch-rivals would add gloss to the result.

Orlando Pirates have lost steam in their league title charge and were also narrowly eliminated in the CAF Champions League . They have won the last four editions of this derby and are the favorites. Their games tend to be keenly contested, with their last nine games to produce a winner having been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

We are backing Jose Riveiro's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More