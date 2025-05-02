Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Kaizer Chiefs and city rivals Orlando Pirates will battle for three points in a Soweto derby in the South African Premiership on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at the FNB Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Marumo Gallants at the same venue last weekend. They went ahead through Makabi Lilepo's 10th-minute strike while Trevor Mathiane scored four minutes before the break. Daniel Msendami scored the match-winner for Gallants with 20 minutes to go.

Orlando Pirates, meanwhile, suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Sekhukhune on Monday. Tresor Yamba's 58th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The loss left the Buccaneers in second spot in the standings with 46 points to show for their efforts in 21 games. Kaizer Chiefs are ninth with 30 points to their name.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kaizer Chiefs have 20 wins from 56 Soweto derby games in the league. Orlando Pirates were victorious 12 times while 24 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when the Pirates claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

The last 10 head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Six of Pirates' last seven competitive games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet and also produced less than three goals.

Four of Chiefs' last five games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Pirates' last six games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Chiefs are winless in their last six league games (three losses).

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs have had a season to forget so far but can give their fans something to smile for if they can end a four-game winless run in the derby. They have lost the last three.

Orlando Pirates, for their part, have had a poor week. They were in the driving seat in their CAF Champions League semifinal tie with Pyramids before being knocked out while their surprise loss to Sekhukhune all but ended their slim title hopes.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 0-1 Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Orlando Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

