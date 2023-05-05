Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6, 2023 

Kaizer Chiefs and city rivals Orlando Pirates will battle for a place in the final of the NEDBANK Cup at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (May 6).

The Soweto derby is one of the most high-profile derbies on the continent. So both sides will go all out to secure city bragging rights, as well as a chance for silverware.

The Chiefs needed extra time to see off Royal Am in the quarterfinal, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 win to book their spot in the last four. The Pirates, meanwhile, were held to a shock 1-1 draw by lowly Dondol Stars and needed penalties to see off the amateur outfit.

The Bucs come into the clash off a 1-1 home draw with Royal AM in the South African Premier League. They took the lead through a 56th-minute own goal by Domingues before Menzi Masuku scored a last-gasp equaliser to force a share of the spoils.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat against Swallows. All three goals came in the first half, with Gregory Damons and Sam Bongani's strikes helped the visitors claim the win.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 87th edition of the Soweto Derby. The Chiefs lead 29-25.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw the Chiefs win 1-0 at home.

Orlando are on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions, having not lost since their defeat to Chiefs.

Four of the Chiefs' last five games across competitions have produced less than three goals in regular time.

The Chiefs are unbeaten in the last seven games in regular time, winning five. Their sole loss in this run came on penalties.

Four of Orlando's last five competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando have been by far the more consistent side, but form counts for little in derbies. The Bucaneers have also struggled to get the better of Kaizer in recent years, which could impact their chances of success.

Soweto derbies tend to be emotionally charged affairs, so expect the fireworks to go off when the two sides square off for a place in the NEDBANK Cup final. Orlando should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Chiefs 1-2 Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pirates to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

