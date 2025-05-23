Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24 2025 

Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Polokwane at FNB Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday. With nothing much at stake, both teams are aiming to finish the season on a high.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane Preview
Kaizer Chiefs would have relished the prospect of finishing the campaign in the top three but that is now very much unlikely. However, they have clinched qualification for the 2025–26 CAF Confederation Cup after winning the Nedbank Cup. It is a commendable achievement as they are one of the three SA teams to play next season.
AmaKhosi finished 10th last season and currently sit in the ninth spot. We expect them to settle for a higher position before the curtain comes down. However, with one match to spare, they could at best hit the sixth spot and that is if they win. The hosts could lose their current position if they fail to claim maximum points.
Polokwane sit in the seventh spot, on 33 points – two points above Kaizer Chiefs. The furthest the visitors could go is the fifth spot, even if they win the last game. However, they could suffer a free fall if they drop points in the upcoming match. The gap between them and the 10th-placed team is just two points.
Polokwane ended the previous campaign in the eighth position. Would they be glad to conserve their seventh spot currently or push further? The visitors could struggle to keep their place due to their dwindling form, with only one win recorded in their last 14 matches in all competitions. They are winless in their last five matches.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Kaizer Chiefs have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Polokwane.
- Kaizer Chiefs have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Polokwane.
- Kaizer Chiefs have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.
- Polokwane have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Kaizer Chiefs have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Polokwane have drawn twice and lost thrice.
- Form Guide: Kaizer Chiefs – D-W-L-L-D, Polokwane – L-D-D-L-L.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane Prediction
Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to exploit the dismal run of the visitors and claim a precious victory in front of home fans.
Polokwane may have packed up for the season but they will also be looking to end the season on a high.
Kaizer Chiefs come in as the favourites based on home advantage.
Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 Polokwane
Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Kaizer Chiefs
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Kaizer Chiefs to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Polokwane to score - Yes