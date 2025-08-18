Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19th 2025 

Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay will battle for three points in a South African Premiership matchday three clash on Tuesday (August 19th). The game will be played at FNB Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the same venue last week. Siphesihle Ndlovu broke the deadlock in the 79th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Richards Bay, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Golden Arrows. Junior Dion's 82nd-minute strike settled the contest.

The loss left The Natal Rich Boys in 15th spot in the standings and they are yet to register their first points after two games. Kaizer Chiefs are joint-first with six points alongside Durban City in the table.

Ad

Trending

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kaizer Chiefs have seven wins from the last 13 head-to-head games. Richards Bay were victorious five times while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Riichards Bay claimed a 2-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Eight of Richards Bay's last nine games across competitions have have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Kaizer Chiefs' last seven league games have been level at the break.

Ad

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs are aiming to win a fifth league title and first since 2015. They have made a great start to the season, winning both games played so far and keeping a clean sheet in each win.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, have lost both games so far this season. However, both losses came by one-goal margins, suggesting they have competed. Nevertheless, they will still be aiming for their first win of the season.

Ad

Kaizer Chiefs are the favorites in this game. The home side have won the last four head-to-head games and five of the last six. Backing this trend to continue in a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards Bay Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kaizer Chiefs to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More