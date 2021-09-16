Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2021-22

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kaizer Chiefs take on Royal AM on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs are in 10th place in the South African Premier Division and have won only one league game this season. The Chiefs suffered a 2-0 defeat against reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this game.

Royal AM, on the other hand, are currently in 12th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The away side edged Chippa United to a 1-0 victory last week and will need a similar result from this match.

Kaizer Chiefs



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Royal AM

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 18 September 2021

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞17h00

📺SuperSport PSL 202 & Variety 4

No supporters are allowed inside or just outside the stadium



Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Head-to-Head

Royal AM have a surprisingly good record against Kaizer Chiefs and have won two out of six matches played between the two teams. Kaizer Chiefs have managed only one victory against Royal AM and will need to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D

Royal AM form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-L-L

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Team News

Kaizer Chiefs have a few injuries

Kaizer Chiefs

Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Leonardo Castro are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this match. Eric Mathoho has overcome his fitness issues and is set to start in central defence on Saturday.

Injured: Dumisani Zuma, Siyabonga Ngezana, Leonardo Castro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Royal AM have a point to prove. Image Source: Daily Maverick

Royal AM

Royal AM have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Predicted XI

Kaizer Chiefs Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Itumeleng Khune; Sifiso Hlanti, Daniel Cardoso, Eric Mathoho, Njabulo Blom; Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange; Bernard Parker, Khama Billiat, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota; Samir Nurkovic

Royal AM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Nyame; Zukile Mkhize, Lesego Manganyi, Mbhazima Rikhotso, Thato Lingwati; Given Mashikinya, Kabelo Mahlasela, Tshidiso Monamodi; Sepana Letsoalo, Tebogo Potsane, Ndumiso Mabena

Kaizer Chiefs vs Royal AM Prediction

Kaizer Chiefs experienced a difficult league campaign last season and will want to prove their mettle this year. The Chiefs have an impressive squad and will need to make the most of their potential in the coming months.

Also Read

Royal AM have also experienced a difficult month and have several problems to address both on and off the pitch. Both teams have a lot to play for this weekend and are likely to share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Royal AM

