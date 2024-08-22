Kalmar vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Kalmar and Malmo FF battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (August 24). The hosts are coming off a 4-0 win at Angelholm in a Svenska Cupen qualification tie.

All four goals came in the second half, with Saku Ylatupa, Abdulssalam Magashy, Jonathan Ring and Dino Islamovic scoring to help the visitors advance. They now turn their attention back to the league, where their last game was a 2-1 defeat at Vasteras.

Malmo, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Sparta Prague in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off. They went behind to Jens Stryger Larsen's 31st-minute own goal before Matej Rynes made sure of the result in the 89th minute.

The defending champions' last league game saw them claim a 2-1 comeback home win over Norrkoping. The win left the Sky Blues at the summit of the standings, having garnered 44 points from 19 games, while Kalmar are 15th with 16 points to their name.

Kalmar vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have 26 wins from their last 45 head-to-head games with Kalmar, losing 12.

Nine of Malmo's last 11 league games have produced at least three goals.

Their most recent clash in May 2024 saw Malmo claim a 5-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Kalmar have lost five of their last six league games, including the last four.

Their last seven head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Malmo have conceded four goals in nine home games - the best home defensive record in the league.

Kalmar vs Malmo Prediction

Kalmar are in serious danger of getting relegated and are five points away from safety.

Malmo, for their part, are effectively champions-in-waiting. MFF hold a nine-point advantage at the summit and are well-positioned to defend their league title. However, manager Henrik Rydström could prioritise his side's continental clash, as they have a two-goal deficit to overcome to remain in the Champions League.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kalmar 1-2 Malmo

Kalmar vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Malmo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

