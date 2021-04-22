3 reasons why Kane should leave Tottenham this summer

Admit it or not, Tottenham are in shambles. A humiliating defeat at the hands of Manchester United followed by the sacking of Jose Mourinho almost ruined the stability of the club. With their most important game of the season imminent this weekend, the signs are not promising for Spurs.
Their hopes of Champions League qualification have faded considerably over the last few weeks. A hard-fought victory against Southampton in midweek came as a relief, but against Manchester City at Wembley the odds are stacked against them.
Recent events have triggered talks about Harry Kane's possible departure at the end of the season, who just had his 5th consecutive 20-goal haul for the London side. If the club, fighting tooth and nail to secure the 4th spot, misses out on the Champions League, that will surely mark the end of Harry Kane's Tottenham days.
Three reasons why Harry Kane should leave Tottenham in the summer
1. To win silverware
Even if Spurs qualify for the UCL, the chances of them winning the title are alarmingly low, considering their recent performances. Kane has been a savior for Tottenham, dragging them out of difficult scenarios; a loyal servant who sacrificed numerous probable titles he would have won had he joined an elite club some years ago.
Kane has consistently rejected offers from big clubs over the past few years, including Real Madrid. It is time to make a move and earn much-deserved glory.
2. To improve his game
Harry Kane is arguably one of the best strikers in the world. Yet there are certain aspects of his game that need to be improved. A transfer to a club like Real Madrid, or any of the best, will give him more exposure to top-quality football. Having top-class players around can surely improve his game.
3. Tottenham are not the right club for a player of Kane's potential
There will be counter-arguments to this statement, but Tottenham didn't do justice to Kane's talents. The long-romanticized notion of 'one club man' will only drag him further down. To be called a success in modern football, a player has to win trophies and play high-stakes games.
Kane has been an underachiever at Spurs. He deserves to play around better players. He deserves a more ambitious board. He deserves a much better club.