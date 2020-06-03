Karim Benzema insists Real Madrid 'can't wait to return to winning games' ahead of LaLiga restart

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema says Los Blancos can't wait to return to LaLiga Santander action and get back to winning ways. The Frenchman spoke about the lockdown and imminent return in a video on Real Madrid's official social media pages. The striker also talked about how the squad training sessions have improved since they began with non-contact training.

Real Madrid are just two points behind fierce rivals Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table after 27 rounds of fixtures. With 11 rounds left to play, Zinedine Zidane's men would be looking to seal their second league title under the club legend.

Real Madrid striker Benzema confident ahead of league restart

Benzema has been pivotal for Real Madrid this season

Benzema began by speaking about the players' conversations with Zidane ahead of the restart. The Frenchman then revealed that their training with the ball started recently after fitness-oriented training. He began,

"Zidane's message to us was to enjoy ourselves in our play. We're starting to use the ball more again this week after last week was more fitness-based. We're getting closer to a return to LaLiga so we're working more with the ball."

The legendary Real Madrid forward then spoke about the squad's adaptation through the ongoing pandemic. He remarked that the last two months have been difficult due to being unable to train and is aware that the players need to train more with the ball now.

"We've adapted little by little, but it's great to be back with everyone and with the ball it's tough to do ball work at home; that was about gym work and fitness. It's not easy to spend two months without touching the ball. We now have to work more with the ball."

He added that Real Madrid's fitness is improving, saying,

"We are in good shape now and we'll keep working hard together. We played a match today and we all felt good."

Real Madrid will return to action with a home game against Eibar, on which Benzema commented,

"We can't wait to get back to playing and winning games. The first match, Eibar at home, is hugely important, and we'll give it everything we've got."

Benzema has notched up 14 LaLiga goals for Madrid this season

Benzema also highlighted the importance of fans in the stadium. Vowing for a strong return to LaLiga Santander action, the Frenchman said,

"It's different playing behind closed doors because we always need the fans behind us. But I hope everyone will be supporting us on TV. We know we have to win every game from now and we're going to go all out to do so."

The Real Madrid number nine has participated in 26 LaLiga games this season, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further six in that period. He has been an ever-important figure for Real Madrid's attack, particularly since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The iconic Real Madrid Portuguese shared an excellent relationship with Benzema on the pitch. The latter's selflessness while sharing the stage with Cristiano was lauded by many. Benzema has scored 241 goals in his 501 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions.