Karim Benzema's house robbed during match Real Madrid's match against Elche

Karim Benzema's house was reportedly broken into and robbed during Real Madrid’s recent 2-2 draw at Santiago Bernabéu.

Karim Benzema has been in prolific form since the start of the season and has scored 16 goals in his last 17 appearances across all competitions. However, the 34-year-old was not at his best against Elche. He missed the first penalty of his Real Madrid career in the 32nd minute and had to come off in the 58th minute.

Karim Benzema limped off after seemingly injuring his hamstring. The French striker discovered after the game that his house had been broken into and robbed, according to 20 minutes. The report claimed that thieves broke into Karim Benzema’s house at the San Sebastián de los Reyes in Madrid through the garden.

Currently, no details about the items stolen have been reported. This is not the first time Karim Benzema’s house has been broken into while the striker was busy playing for Real Madrid. A similar incident occurred during an El Clasico in February 2019.

Real Madrid drop points for the second time in three games against Elche

Real Madrid’s La Liga form has pretty much been flawless through the season. The attacking pair of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have already combined for 32 goals this season and also have 12 assists between them. However, with the draw against Elche, Real Madrid have dropped points for the second time in three games.

The recent loss against Getafe came despite Madrid accounting for almost 3/4ths of the overall possession. They took 14 shots but had only 4 of them on target. A similar story occurred against Elche where Madrid had 65% of the ball and a whopping 23 attempts.

Benzema may have continued his prolific form in recent weeks but Vinicius Junior last scored in La Liga at the start of December, against Real Sociedad.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Benzema and Vinicius have scored more goals this season than the entire Barcelona squad combined Benzema and Vinicius have scored more goals this season than the entire Barcelona squad combined 😳 https://t.co/m3ywucMc4d

Madrid are the runaway leaders in La Liga but might require some of their other attackers to start scoring more regularly in the coming months, especially in the other competitions. Eden Hazard has just a single goal to his name, while Marco Asensio is their third highest goalscorer, with 7 goals. Against Elche, it was a Luka Modric penalty and a late Militao header that saved Real Madrid the blushes.

