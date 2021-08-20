Karlsruher vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2.Bundesliga 2021-22

Karlsruher host Werder Bremen at the Wildparkstadion on Saturday for matchday four in the 2.Bundesliga, looking to push themselves further up the league table.

Two wins and a draw from the opening three games of the campaign has Karlsruher third in the standings with seven points.

Now in their third consecutive year in the second-tier of German football, they're hoping to end the long wait to return to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen, who dropped into the second division after getting relegated from the Bundesliga after 41 years, are aiming to mount an early top-flight comeback.

However, life in the second vision has started off on a stuttering note for them so far, picking up only four points from the opening three games.

Bremen were also thrashed 4-1 by Paderborn last weekend, their loss of the season.

Karlsruher vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head

In four official clashes between the sides, Karlsruher have won the last two meetings, both of which came in the 2008-09 season.

The River Islanders won their first ever clash back in 2007, drubbing Karlsruher 4-0 in Bremen.

Christian Eichner und seine Jungs wollen euch einheizen und so den BBBank Wildpark zu einem wahren Hexenkessel machen! 🔥



📝 In unserem Vorbericht findet ihr alle Infos, die ihr für unser Spiel gegen @werderbremen benötigt ➡️ https://t.co/425rk471i7#KSCSVW #KSCmeineHeimat pic.twitter.com/g33ldoi3Cj — Karlsruher SC (@KarlsruherSC) August 19, 2021

Karlsruher Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W

Werder Bremen Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D

Karlsruher vs Werder Bremen Team News

Karlsruher

Head coach Christian Eichner has confirmed that Paul Lohr and Leon Jensen are still in the process of recovery, while Robin Bormuth was also put on the injury list earlier this week.

Lazar Mirkovic has complained about severe adductor problems and will be assessed before the game.

Injured: Paul Lohr, Leon Jensen and Robin Bormuth

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Lazar Mirkovic

Werder Bremen

Kevin Mohwald, who sustained an ankle injury on matchday two, has returned to training although his participation on Saturday remains doubtful.

Omer Toprak is also currently nursing a head injury and will also be sidelined this weekend, along with Jiri Pavlenka.

The coach has also confirmed that Leonardo Bittencourt has a knee injury and Thore Jacobsen remains on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

Injured: Kevin Mohwald, Omer Toprak, Jiri Pavlenka, Leonardo Bittencourt, Thore Jaobsen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Karlsruher vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Karlsruher (4-3-3): Marius Gersbeck; Sebastian Jung, Daniel Gordon, Christoph Kobald, Philip Heise; Kyoung-rok Choi, Jerome Gondorf, Marvin Wanitzek; Fabio Kaufmann, Philipp Hofmann, Fabian Schleusener.

Werder Bremen (4-1-4-1): Michael Zetterer; Jean-Manuel Mbom, Lars Lukas Mai, Christian Gross, Marco Friedl; Maximilian Eggestein; Eren Dinkci, Nicolai Rapp, Niklas Schmidt, Felix Agu; Niclas Fullkrug.

Karlsruher vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Werder Bremen haven't beaten Karlsruher in 14 years and were also mauled 4-1 by Paderborn in their last game.

Karslruher will feel confident going into the game and might eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Karlsruher 2-1 Werder Bremen

