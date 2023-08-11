KAS Eupen vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as KAS Eupen and Club Brugge go head-to-head at the Kehrweg Stadium on Sunday.

Ronny Deila’s men head into the weekend fresh off the back of an emphatic victory in the Conference League qualifiers and will look to continue in the same vein.

Eupen picked up their first win of the season last Saturday when they edged out a dogged Genk side 1-0 at the Cegeka Arena.

Prior to that, Florian Kohfeldt’s side were left spitting feathers in the league opener as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Westerlo after bottling a two-goal lead.

With last Saturday’s result, Eupen have now gone unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since June’s 3-1 friendly loss against Alemannia Aachen.

Elsewhere, Club Brugge turned in a performance of the highest quality on Thursday as they thrashed KA Akureyri 5-1 in the first leg of the Conference League third qualifying round.

Deila’s men now turn their attention to the Jupiler League, where they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Westerlo last weekend.

Like Sunday’s hosts, Club Brugge have picked up four points from their opening three matches and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

KAS Eupen vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Club Brugge boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Eupen have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in all but one of their last six visits to the Kehrweg Stadium, claiming four wins and one draw since December 2016.

Eupen head into the weekend on a five-game undefeated run, picking up four wins and one draw since the start of July.

Club Brugge have lost just one of their last five outings across all competitions this season while claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

KAS Eupen vs Club Brugge Prediction

While Eupen will be looking to build on last week’s result against Genk, they face the stern challenge of a Club Brugge side who are unbeaten in 14 of their last 16 meetings.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we fancy Deila’s men claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: KAS Eupen 1-3 Club Brugge

KAS Eupen vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club Brugge (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in their last six clashes)