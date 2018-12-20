Kashima Antlers 1-3 Real Madrid: Real Madrid player ratings | FIFA Club World Cup 2018

Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

Real Madrid came out on top against Kashima Antlers in the second semi-final of FIFA Club World Cup 2018. Madrid remains on course to win their seventh Club Wolrd Cup title when they meet Al-Ain 22nd December.

Spanish giants won the game 3-1, thanks to a hat-trick from Welsh winger Gareth Bale. Madrid looked sluggish in the opening minutes of the game but were comfortable as the game progressed.

It looked like the first half might end goalless, before Bale came with a neat finish. The first goal was a result of a nice combination play between Marcelo and Luka Modric. Madrid completely dominated the second half and put the game to bed after the Welshman scored other two goals in quick succession five before the hour mark.

Kashima Antlers scored a solitary goal at the 78th minute of the game which had already been ruled in favor of thirteen-time Champions League winners.

Let's take a look at the Real Madrid player ratings:

Thibaut Courtois - 7

Belgian shot-stopper made fine save from six yards in the third minute of the game. Few minutes before the hour mark, he put his whole body on the shot to deny Doi.

Courtois didn't have much to do in the second half. If it was not for his heroics in the first half, Real Madrid's chance of reaching the final would have reduced.

Daniel Carvajal - 5

Spanish right-back put in a decent defensive display. On the contrary, he didn't create many chances from the right flank.

Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane - 5

It was a good game for both the centre-backs. The opposition didn't impose threat except in the opening minutes of the game

Marcelo - 7

Marcelo's neat combination with Modric and Bale made the first goal. He was a constant threat on the left.

Toni Kroos - 4

The German midfielder has lost the magic he used to create. The notable instant in the entire game was the shot on target which was saved by the keeper

Marcos Llorente - 7

Llorente was not given much playing time before Solari came in. He has restored the faith of the manager with excellent performances.

His defensive skills and understanding of the game made Real Madrid look the better side in the encounter

Luka Modric - 5

The Croatian did not impress. Only the highlight was his involvement in the first goal.

Lucas Vazquez - 6

He missed a number of goals scoring chance but had a decent night overall.

Karim Benzema - 7

French strike had a number of shots on target only to land in the hands of the goalkeeper

Gareth Bale - 10

The Welshman was the standout performer of the night. The finish leading to the first goal was a joy to watch. Bernabeu faithful will hope that he performs consistently the way he did against Kashima Antlers.

Substitutes

The game was sealed even before the substitutes Marco Asensio, Isco and Casimiro came on to the pitch. The substitutes did well to see them through to the finals.

