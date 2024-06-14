Kashima Antlers vs Albirex Niigata Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2024

Kashima Antlers will host Albirex Niigata at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024 J1 League campaign. The home side are enjoying a strong run of form in the league and now sit second in the league table with 35 points, level on points with first-placed Machida Zelvia.

They beat Yokohama F. Marinos 3-2 in their last league outing with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half to help Kashima overturn a one-goal deficit.

Albirex Niigata have also found good form of late after a difficult run of results last month. They beat league leaders Machida Zelvia 3-1 last time out in the league with Yota Komi and Soya Fujiwara netting in the first half to secure a hard-fought victory for Albi.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with 19 points from 17 matches and will now be looking to continue their strong run of form when they return to league action this weekend.

Kashima Antlers vs Albirex Niigata Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Kashima and Albirex. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won nine times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 11.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

Kashima are the highest-scoring side in the J1 League this season with a goal tally of 30.

Kashima Antlers vs Albirex Niigata Prediction

Kashima are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won seven of their last eight home games and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Albirex, meanwhile, have won three of their last four games after winning just two of their previous eight. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this weekend.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-0 Albirex Niigata

Kashima Antlers vs Albirex Niigata Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kashima Antlers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)