Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Kashima Antlers will welcome Avispa Fukuoka to Kashima Stadium in the fourth round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday. The Antlers made it to the quarterfinals last campaign and will look to go all the way this season.

The hosts overcame second-tier side V-Varen Nagasaki in the third round, recording a 2-1 home win. They made it two wins in a row in their previous outing last month, defeating Kashiwa Reysol 3-2 in the J1 League. Leonardo de Sousa Pereira and Naomichi Ueda gave them a two-goal lead in the first half. Late drama ensued as Yuta Matsumura added a stoppage-time winner.

The visitors met third-tier side Giravanz Kitakyushu in the third round. They secured a win in the penalty shootout after the score ended goalless in regulation time. They have drawn their last two games, including a goalless draw in the J1 League in July.

Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 45 times in all competitions. The Antlers have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 32 wins. Avispa have six wins and seven games have ended in draws.

The two teams last met in the J1 League in May, and the Antlers registered a 1-0 away win.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last five games, suffering three defeats.

The Antlers have lost just one of their last nine home games in all competitions while recording seven wins.

The visitors have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions. They have failed to score in two games while keeping two clean sheets.

Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

The Antlers registered a narrow away win in the league meeting against the visitors in May, extending their unbeaten run in this fixture to two games. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, keeping four clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Hachi have been in good touch recently and are unbeaten across all competitions since June. They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games and will look to continue that form.

The Antlers have a good home record in these meetings and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-1 Avispa Fukuoka

Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashima Antlers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

