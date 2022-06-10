Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2022

The Kashima Antlers will entertain Avispa Fukuoka at the Kashima Stadium in the second-leg fixture of the J League Cup playoffs on Saturday.

The first leg tie last Saturday ended in a 1-0 win for Avispa Fukuoka, as Yuya Yamagishi bagged his first goal in the cup competition this term in the 23rd minute of the match.

The results of the two-legged playoffs will determine which teams will qualify for the semi-finals of the competition. The hosts have a one-goal deficit heading into the second leg but are more than capable of securing a win here against their J1 League rivals.

J.LEAGUE Official EN @J_League_En Some serious entertainment in the J.League YBC Levain Cup! Some serious entertainment in the J.League YBC Levain Cup! 🏆 Some serious entertainment in the J.League YBC Levain Cup! 🎆 https://t.co/QXh3CjlxIx

Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 34 times across all competitions. Despite a loss in the first leg, the Kashima Antlers have a healthy 26-4 lead in wins while four games have ended in draws.

The 1-0 win last Saturday was Avispa's first win against their eastern rivals in the cup competition.

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-D

Avispa Fukuoka form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Kashima Antlers

Ryotaro Araki remains sidelined with an injury but Everaldo returned to the lineup last time around, recovering from an injury of his own. Shintaro Nago did not feature in the first leg and is reported to be nursing a tendon injury.

Ayesa Ueda continues to be with Japan's national team and will play no part in this fixture.

Injured: Shintaro Nago, Ryotaro Araki.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Ayesa Ueda.

Avispa Fukuoka

There were no reported injuries or suspensions for the visitors ahead of the game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XIs

Avispa Fukuoka (4-4-2): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Yota Maejima, Douglas Grolli, Tatsuki Nara, Takaaki Shichi; Takeshi Kanamori, Hiroyuki Mae, Shun Nakamura, Jordy Croux; Yuya Yamagishi, Juanma

Kashima Antlers (4-5-1): Sun-Tae Kwon (GK); Kento Misao, Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto, Koki Anzai; Shunta Araki, Ryuji Izumi, Yuta Higuchi, Arthur, Alano Juan; Yuma Suzuki

Kashima Antlers vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

The two sides head into the game in contrasting form, as the Antlers have just one win in their last five games across all competitions while Hachi have just one loss in their last six games.

Given the home advantage for Kashima, they are expected to find the back of the net in this match. Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-2 Avispa Fukuoka.

