Kashima Antlers vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Cerezo Osaka take on Kashima Antlers on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Cerezo Osaka are currently in fifth place in the J1 League standings and have been inconsistent this season. The away side edged Kawasaki Frontale to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Kashima Antlers, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Antlers edged Kashiwa Reysol to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Kashima Antlers vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

Kashima Antlers have an impressive record against Cerezo Osaka and have won 22 of the 33 matches played between the two teams. Cerezo Osaka have managed eight victories against Kashima Antlers and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Kashima Antlers. Cerezo Osaka were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Kashima Antlers form guide in the J1 League: W-D-W-L-D

Cerezo Osaka form guide in the J1 League: W-D-L-W-W

Kashima Antlers vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Kashima Antlers

Ryotari Araki and Shintaro Nagi are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kashima Antlers are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Ryotari Araki, Shintaro Nagi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cerezo Osaka

Yusuke Maruhashi and Ryosuke Yamanaka are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. With both their left-backs injured, 21-year-old Ryuya Nishio is set to feature on the left flank this weekend.

Injured: Yusuke Maruhashi, Ryosuke Yamanaka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kwoun Sun-Tae; Koki Anzai, Kim Min-Tae, Kento Misao, Rikuto Hirose; Ryuji Izumi, Diego Pituca, Arthur Caike, Hayato Nakama; Yuma Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2 ): Jin Hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Matej Jonjic, Koji Toriumi, Hirotaka Tameda; Riki Harakawa, Hiroshi Kiyotake, Seiya Maikuma, Hiroaki Okuno; Riki Matsuda, Bruno Pereira Mendes

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Kashima Antlers vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Kashima Antlers are in impressive form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last three league games. The Antlers have been a historically dominant force in this fixture and will look to maintain their impressive streak against the away side.

Cerezo Osaka can pack a punch on their day but have plenty of work to do to correct their poor record against the hosts. Kashima Antlers are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-1 Cerezo Osaka

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far