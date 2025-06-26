Kashima Antlers vs Fagiano Okayama Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Kashima Antlers entertain Fagiano Okayama at Kashima Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts are atop the league table with 41 points, while Fagiano have won seven of 21 and are 13th with 27 points.

Kashima have won one of their last four league games, losing twice, the most recent being a 2-1 defeat at Machida Zelvia. They conceded twice in the first half before Yuma Suzuki struck a consolation from the spot in the 85th minute.

Okayama, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after four games last week with a 1-0 triumph at Yokohama F. Marinos. Lucão scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute.

Trending

Kashima Antlers vs Fagiano Okayama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides first met in the Emperor's Cup third round in 2016 and in the reverse fixture in April, with Kashima winning both 2-1.

Both teams have conceded 18 times in 21 league games this season. The Antlers have the better goalscoring record, outscoring Fagiano 31-17.

Kashima have played the fewest draws (2) in the J1 League this season.

Fagiano have seen under 2.5 goals in four games, failing to score twice, keeping one clean sheet.

Kashima are unbeaten in six home games across competitions, winning five, keeping four clean sheets.

Kashima Antlers vs Fagiano Okayama Prediction

The Antlers are winless in two games but have lost just once at home across competitions this season. They have won four of their last five home games in the J1 League, scoring in four games.

Fagiano, meanwhile, have won three of their last 12 J1 League away games, with two coming on their travels. They kept their first clean sheet since May.

Kashima have a 100% record in the fixture, and considering their home record this season, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kashima 2-1 Fagiano

Kashima Antlers vs Fagiano Okayama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kashima to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More