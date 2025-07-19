Kashima Antlers vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Kashima Antlers will invite league leaders Kashiwa Reysol to Kashima Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday. The Antlers are fourth in the standings and trail the visitors by just three points.
The hosts returned to winning ways after four games on Wednesday, recording a 2-1 home triumph over V-Varen Nagasaki in the Emperor's Cup third round. Notably, they are on a three-game losing streak in the J1 League and suffered a 2-1 away loss to Kawasaki Frontale earlier this month.
The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the J1 League to four games earlier this month, recording a 1-0 home win over Tokyo. Tojiro Kubo scored the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute. They lead defending champions Vissel Kobe by just one point in the standings and will need to register a win to keep that lead intact.
Kashima Antlers vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams squared off 74 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 38 wins. Kashiwa have 24 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.
- The Antlers recorded a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in March, extending their unbeaten streak in this fixture to five games.
- The hosts have outscored Taiyō-Ō 33-31 in 23 league games. The visitors, meanwhile, have conceded two fewer goals (20) than the Antlers (22).
- Five of the last seven between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.
- The Antlers have won just one of their last six league games, with that triumph registered on their travels.
- The visitors have won three of their last four league games. They have kept three clean sheets in that period and have scored at least two goals in three games.
Kashima Antlers vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction
The Antlers registered their first win after more than a month on Wednesday and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have lost just one of their last eight home games in all competitions, while recording six wins. While they are unbeaten in their last five home meetings against Kashiwa, the last two games have ended in draws.
Aurinegro are unbeaten on their travels since May, winning four of the five games in that period while keeping four clean sheets. They have won just one of their last nine games in this fixture, which is cause for concern.
While Kashima have been the better side in recent games in this fixture, considering the league leaders' current away record, a draw will likely ensue.
Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-2 Kashiwa Reysol
Kashima Antlers vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes