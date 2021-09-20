Kashima Antlers vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

In a midweek J1 League fixture, league leaders Kawasaki Frontale travel to Kashima Stadium where they'll take on Kashima Antlers on Wednesday.

Kawasaki Frontale were eliminated from the J1 League Cup and AFC Champions League earlier this month. In their first league fixture of the month on Saturday, they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 away win at Tokushima Vortis.

Kashima Antlers were also knocked out of the League Cup and after a 3-0 loss to Avispa Fukuoka in the league, they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home triumph over Gamba Osaka.

Kashima Antlers vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 53 times across all competitions since 2000. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, with the visiting side having a slight advantage, leading 23-20 in wins. The spoils have been shared 10 times between the two rivals.

In recent fixtures, the visitors have been the dominant side and are unbeaten in their last nine encounters with the hosts. They last met in league action in May, in that reverse fixture Azzurro Nero recorded a 2-1 win thanks to an injury-time winner by Yu Kobayashi.

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-D-W

Kashima Antlers vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Kashima Antlers

Taiki Yamada and Tomoya Inukai remain sidelined with injuries. Rikuto Hirose returned to the starting lineup in the win over Gamba Osaka and played the full 90 minutes.

Injuries: Taiki Yamada, Tomoya Inukai

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale

The visitors only have one injury concern for this game as club captain Shogo Taniguchi has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Injuries: Shogo Taniguchi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kashima Antlers vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yuya Oki; Koki Anzai, Naoki Hayashi, Koki Machida, Rikuto Hirose; Ryuji Izumi, Pituca, Kento Misao, Shoma Doi; Ayase Ueda, Ryotaro Araki

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Kyohei Noborizato, Koki Tsukagawa, Kazuya Yamamura, Jesiel; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Akihiro Lenaga; Ten Miyagi, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Kashima Antlers vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Kashima and Kawasaki have both returned to winning ways in the league but the visiting side have been in better form this season. They have scored 61 goals and conceded 18 strikes, giving them the best defensive record in the league.

Given the superior record of the reigning champions in this fixture, a win for Kawasaki Frontale is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 1-2 Kawasaki Frontale

