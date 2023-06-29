Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2023

Kashima Antlers will host Kyoto Sanga at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Saturday in another round of the J1 League campaign.

After a difficult start to the season, the home side have strung together a solid run of results and have climbed up the league table. They were, however, beaten 2-1 by Gamba Osaka last time out in the league and were two goals down before Naomichi Ueda headed home a late consolation goal.

Kashima sit seventh in the league table with 28 points from 18 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Kyoto Sanga have endured an overall torrid campaign but have picked up important points in their last two J1 League outings. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Yokohama FC, with Shogo Asada and substitute Patric scoring a quickfire double late in the game to clinch maximum points.

Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Kashima and Sanga. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won just two times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and their last six across all competitions.

Sanga have lost 11 league games this season, the joint-highest in the Japanese top-flight this season alongside Yokohama FC.

Kashima have scored 24 goals in the J1 League this season, the second-fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction

Kashima's latest result ended a brilliant 12-game unbeaten streak and they will aim to bounce back here. They have won their last four home games on the bounce and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Sanga have won two of their last three games after losing seven of their previous eight. They have, however, won just one of their last six away league games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-0 Kyoto Sanga

Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kashima Antlers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

Poll : 0 votes