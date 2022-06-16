Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

The J League campaign returns this weekend and will see Kashima Antlers host Kyoto Sanga at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Saturday.

The Kashima Antlers have struggled for form in recent weeks. They were beaten 3-1 by FC Tokyo in their last league outing, finding themselves three goals down et halftime and unable to mount a comeback despite Ayase Ueda's 54th-minute strike.

The home team have picked up 30 points from 16 games this season and sit second in the league table. They can go top of the table with a win on Saturday and will be looking to do just that.

Like their hosts, Kyoto Sanga are not in the best of form either. They ended a six-game winless run in the league with a 1-0 victory over Kawasaki Frontale last month before suffering a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Nagoya Grampus in the J League Cup last weekend.

The Sanga sit mid-table in ninth place with 20 points from 16 games. They will be looking to shake off their cup disappointments when they play this weekend.

Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two teams. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups while the visitors have won twice. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the third round of the Emperor's Cup back in 2013, with Kashima Antlers winning 2-1.

Kashima Antlers Form Guide: L-D-D-W-L

Kyoto Sanga Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Team News

Kashima Antlers

Yuma Suzuki came off injured in the hosts' last game and is a major doubt for this one. Shintaro Nago and Ryotaro Araki are both injured and will not play on Saturday.

Injured: Shintaro Nago, Ryotaro Araki

Doubtful: Yuma Suzuki

Suspended: None

Kyoto Sanga

The visitors remain without the services of Naoto Misawa and Quenten Martinus as the duo are both injured.

Injured: Naoto Misawa, Quenten Martinus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Predicted XI

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sun-Tae Kwon (GK); Koki Anzai, Kento Misao, Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto; Arthur Caike, Ryuji Izumi, Yuta Higuchi, Alano Juan; Everaldo, Ayase Ueda

Kyoto Sanga Predicted XI (4-3-3): Naoto Kamifukumoto; Kosuke Shirai, Hisashi Appiah, Shogo Asada, Takuya Ogiwara; Shimpei Fukuoka, Daiki Kaneko, Shohei Takeda; Fuki Yamada, Temma Matsuda, Peter Utaka

Kashima Antlers vs Kyoto Sanga Prediction

Kashima Antlers are on a three-game winless streak in the league and will be looking to end that run this weekend. They have one of the best home records in the league this season and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's clash.

Kyoto Sanga are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just three of their last 13 games across all competitions. The hosts are the stronger side ahead of the weekend's game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 3-1 Kyoto Sanga

