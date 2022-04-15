Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022 

Kashima Antlers will welcome Nagoya Grampus to the Kashima Soccer Stadium for a J1 League matchday nine fixture on Sunday.

Kashima sit in third spot and have 18 points to show for their efforts after eight games. Nagoya Grampus are 13th in the points table, having garnered eight points from seven games.

The Antlers are coming off a 3-1 away win over Cerezo Osaka in the YBC Levain Cup on Wednesday. Arthur set the ball rolling with a first-half penalty, while Bueno made sure of the victory in the 87th minute.

Grampus, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat on home turf against Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their last outing. They took a tenth-minute lead through Mateus, but a second-half fightback from the visitors saw them leave the Toyota Stadium with all three points.

Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 90 occasions, with the Antlers winning 54 and losing 32, while four games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021, where Grampus secured progress to the YBC Levain Cup semifinals with a 2-0 away win.

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W.

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W.

Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Kashima Antlers

Hayato Nakama, Naoki Harashi and Everaldo are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Hayato Nakama, Naoki Harashi, Everaldo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nagoya Grampus

Jakub Swierczok remains suspended after failing a doping test.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Jakub Swierczok.

Unavailable: None.

Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XIs

Kashima Antlers (4-4-2): Sun-Tae Kwon (GK); Koki Anzai, Kento Misao, Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto; Arthur, Ryuji Izumi, Yuta Higuchi, Alano Juan; Yuma Suzuki, Ayase Ueda.

Nagoya Grampus (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Haruya Fujii, Shonnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Leo Silva, Sho Inagaki; Keiya Sento, Yoichiro Kakitani, Mateus; Noriyoshi Sakai.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Kashima Antlers vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Kashima Antlers have started the season brightly, and home advantage also gives them an extra edge.

Nagoya have not performed at the level expected, and their struggles could be set to continue. The hosts should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-0 Nagoya Grampus.

Edited by Bhargav