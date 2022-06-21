Kashima Antlers vs Omiya Ardija prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2022

Kashima Antlers will take on Omiya Ardija in Saitama in round three of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday.

Kashima Antlers qualified for the Emperor's Cup third round following a 2-1 win over Niigata University in the second round in early June. The Antlers are one of the most successful clubs in the competition, having won the Emperor's Cup five times.

Second-placed in the J1 League, they are deemed favorites in the upcoming fixture against Omiya Ardija - a J2 League team. Kashima Antlers will not want to miss the opportunity to progress to the round of 16.

Omiya Ardija are plying their trade in the J2 League and have made it this far in the Emperor's Cup after crushing FC Ryukyu 4-1. Risu’s hopes are pinned on the Emperor's Cup following a disappointing campaign in the J2 League. They sit in 20th spot out of 22 teams.

The winner of the Emperor's Cup qualifies for the AFC Champions League and also the Japanese Super Cup. However, that journey seems highly unlikely for Omiya Ardija.

Kashima Antlers and Omiya Ardija have met on several occasions, but the results do not necessarily establish Antlers’ superiority.

Kashima Antlers vs Omiya Ardija Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, both sides have won twice while one game ended in a goalless draw.

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Omiya Ardija form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Kashima Antlers vs Omiya Ardija Team News

Attacking midfielder Ryotaro Araki is out of action with a herniated disc sprain while Shintaro Nago, also an attacking midfielder, is sidelined with a tendon injury.

Omiya Ardija

Four players have been sidelined with several injuries, including goalkeepers Tomoki Ueda and Yuta Minami, and centre-forwards Yajima and Seiya Nakano.

Kashima Antlers vs Omiya Ardija Predicted Xls

Kashima Antlers (4-4-2): Kwoun Suntae (GK), Ikuma Sekigawa, Keigo Tsunemoto, Koki Anzai, Yuta Higuchi, Diego Pituca, Ayase Ueda, Ryuji Izumi, Kento Misao, Arthur Caike, Hayato Nakama

Omiya Ardija (4-5-1): Toshihiro Wakui (GK), Haruki Ozawa, Rion Ichihara, Masato Nuki, Masato Kojima, Zweigen Kanazawa, Hisashi Ohashi, Masahito Ono, Hiroki Kurimoto, Rin Yamazaki, Masaya Shibayama

Kashima Antlers vs Omiya Ardija Prediction

After two draws and a loss in the J1 League, Kashima Antlers returned to winning ways on Saturday following a 1-0 victory over Kyota Songa. The Antlers will hope to extend that dynamism to the Emperor's Cup against Omiya Ardija in their upcoming one-off clash.

Risu are no strangers to Kashima Antlers’ challenge. They will do their best, but it is not likely to be enough to progress.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-0 Omiya Ardija

