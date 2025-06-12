Kashima Antlers vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2025

Kashima Antlers will host Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Kashima Soccer Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result and widen their lead at the top of the table.

Kashima were hardly the better side but managed to pick up their 13th win of the season in a 1-0 victory over Gamba Osaka last time out to continue their remarkable first half of the season. The record Japanese League title holders have missed out on continental football in each of the past five seasons, but are on course for a return as they could go nine points clear of second-placed Kyoto Sanga with a win this weekend.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima were disappointed to concede in the 91st minute of their 2-1 loss to Kawasaki in their last league game, but have since progressed to the next stages of both domestic cups and will hope to continue in like fashion this weekend. The visitors, who have five wins in their last six league games, currently sit in fifth place but could finish the weekend as high as second place with a win over the league leaders.

Kashima Antlers vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 76 previous occasions going into the weekend. Kashima have won 37 of those games, 13 ended in draws, while Hiroshima have won the remaining 26.

The visitors have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

The Antlers have the second-best offensive and defensive records in the Japanese top division with 29 goals scored and only 15 conceded after 19 games.

Hiroshima have the best defensive record in the league with only 14 goals conceded so far.

Kashima Antlers vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Kashima will be optimistic to get a result thanks to their solid home record this season, having won eight of 10 home games so far.

Sanfrecce will rely on their considerably dominant record in recent editions of this fixture to get a result, but will have to improve on their offensive threat to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Kashima Antlers vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kashima Antlers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups)

