Kashima Antlers and Shonan Bellmare battle for three points in a J League matchday 17 fixture on Sunday (June 11).

The hosts are coming off a routine 3-0 home win over Honda FC in the Emperor's Cup in midweek. Kim Min-Tae, Arthur Carke and Itsuki Someno found the back of the net to guide their team to the next round.

Shonan, meanwhile, dispatched BTOP Hokkaido with a comfortable 6-1 home win. Akito Suzuki scored a first half hat-trick in the rout, while Yamato Wakatsuki put the icing on the cake in the 82nd minute.

Bellmare will now turn their attention back to the league scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Albirex Niigata. Kashima, meanwhile, could also not be separated in a goalless stalemate at Urawa Reds.

The draw left them in eighth spot with 25 points to show for their efforts after 16 games. Shonan, meanwhile, are 16th, having garnered 12 points from 16 outings.

Kashima Antlers vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 45 previous occasions, with Antlers leading 25-18.

One of those draws came in their most recent meetingL a 1-1 draw in August 2022.

Their last four meetings have seen both sides score.

Kashima are on a ten-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning seven games.

Shonan are winless in nine away games and have lost the last three.

Kashima have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home games across competitions.

Kashima Antlers vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Kashima have been one of the form teams in the league and are riding a ten-game unbeaten streak. Their odds are boosted by facing a Shonan side that have struggled on their travels, going winless in nine games.

Kashima have been defensively resolute in front of their fans recently. The trend should continue in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Kashima 2-0 Shonan

Kashima Antlers vs Shonan Bellmare Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kashima to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

