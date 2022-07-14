Kashima Antlers vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Vissel Kobe lock horns with Kashima Antlers on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Kashima Antlers are currently in second place in the J1 League standings and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Antlers eased past Gamba Osaka by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The away side edged Kashiwa Reysol to an impressive 2-1 victory in the Emperor's Cup and will be confident ahead of this match.

Kashima Antlers vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Kashima Antlers have an impressive record against Vissel Kobe and have won 21 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams. Vissel Kobe have managed 11 victories against the Antlers and will look to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Kashima Antlers. Vissel Kobe struggled on the day and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Kashima Antlers form guide in the J1 League: D-D-W-D-W

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: W-W-W-L-L

Kashima Antlers vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Kashima Antlers

Ryotari Araki and Shintaro Nagi are recovering from injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of the fixture. Kashima Antlers are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Ryotari Araki, Shintaro Nagi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

Noriaki Fujimoto and Sergi Samper are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the fixture. Vissel Kobe are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for Saturday's clash.

Injured: Noriaki Fujimoto, Sergi Samper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kwoun Sun-Tae; Koki Anzai, Kim Min-Tae, Kento Misao, Rikuto Hirose; Ryuji Izumi, Diego Pituca, Arthur Caike, Hayato Nakama; Yuma Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hiroki Iikura; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka; Yutaro Oda, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Yoshinori Muto

Kashima Antlers vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel Kobe have an impressive squad at their disposal and are yet to justify their potential in the J1 League. The away side has managed three consecutive league victories and will need to sustain its momentum this weekend.

Kashima Antlers are five points off the top of the league table and have picked up only two points from their last two games. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 2-2 Vissel Kobe

