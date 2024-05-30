Kashima Antlers vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024 

Kashima Antlers host Yokohama F. Marinos at the National Olympic Stadium on Saturday (June 1) in the J1 League. The hosts have enjoyed a largely positive league campaign and will fancy themselves as early title contenders, as they are second in the standings with 32 points from 16 games.

Kashima beat Consadole Sapporo 3-0 in their last match. Shintaro Nago scored a brace before former Genk man Aleksandar Cavric came off the bench to wrap up the points for Ranko Popovic's side.

Yokohama, meanwhile, have endured a highly underwhelming campaign and find themselves 13th in the points table with 20 points. They, however, returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Wednesday, thrashing Kashiwa Reysol 4-0 at home, featuring a brilliant hat-trick from team top scorer Anderson Lopes.

Kashima Antlers vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

There have been 81 meetings between Kashima and Yokohama FM, who trail 39-29. The two sides last faced off in a league clash in September, which Yokohama won 2-1.

Kashima Form Guide in J1 League: W-W-W-D-W

Yokohama FM Form Guide in J1 League: W-D-L-L-D

Kashima Antlers vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Kashima

Radomir Milosavljevic remains out with injury and will not feature for Kashima on Saturday.

Injured: Radomir Milosavljevic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Goalkeeper William Popp came off injured against Kashiwa Reysol last time out and is expected to miss the weekend clash, joining Shinnosuke Hatanaka and Taiki Watanabe on the injury list.

Injured: William Popp, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Taiki Watanabe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashima Antlers vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XIs

Kashima Antlers (4-2-3-1): Tomoki Hayakawa; Kimito Nono, Naomichi Ueda, Ikuma Sekigawa, Koki Inazi; Kaishu Sano, Kei Chinen; Shu Morooka, Shintaro Nago, Hayato Nakama; Yuma Suzuki

Yokohama FM (4-3-3): Hiroki Ilkura; Katsuya Nagato, Eduardo, Takumi Kamijima, Ken Matsubara; Takuya Kida, Jun Amano, Kota Watanabe; Kenta Inoue, Anderson Lopes, Yan Matheus

Kashima Antlers vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Kashima have won three of their last four games and have lost one of their last eight. They are unbeaten at home since September.

Yokohama, meanwhie, saw their latest result end a three-game winless streak. They are, however, winless in six away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Kashima 3-1 Yokohama

