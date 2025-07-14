Kashima vs V-Varen Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Kashima Antlers and V-Varen Nagasaki will trade tackles in the third round of the Japanese Emperor's Cup on Wednesday (July 16th). The game will be played at Kashima Soccer Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League over the weekend. They went ahead through Leo Ceara's 25th-minute penalty while Tatsuya Ito equalized to ensure the game was level at the break. Marcinho stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 58th minute.

Nagasaki, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Iwaki in the J2 League. Kim Hyun-Woo put the hosts ahead in the 69th minute while Hotaru Yamaguchi equalized in the 89th minute.

They will shift their attention to the Cup and have booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 home win over Tsukuba University in the last round. Antlers qualified with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Kusatsu.

Kashima vs V-Varen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kashima Antlers have won all five head-to-head games.

Their last meeting came in August 2021 when Antlers claimed a 3-1 comeback home win in the Emperor's Cup.

The last four head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Five of Nagasaki's last six games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Antlers' last four games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nagasaki are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (four wins).

Antlers are winless in their last four games.

Kashima vs V-Varen Prediction

Kashima Antlers were the early title contenders but have fallen off in recent weeks. They have lost their last three games on the bounce to drop into fourth spot. They took the lead in each of their last two losses but still enter this game as heavy favorites. Four of their last five games have produced three goals or more, so another high-scoring game could be on the cards.

V-Varen Nagasaki, for their part, are flying high, having lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions (seven wins).

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kashima Antlers 3-1 V-Varen

Kashima vs V-Varen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kashima Antlers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

