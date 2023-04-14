Kashima vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Kashima Antlers and Vissel Kobe battle for three points in a J League matchday eight fixture on Saturday (April 15).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Kashiwa Reysol last weekend. Mao Hosoya's 32nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. Vissel, meanwhile, could not be separated in a goalless stalemate at home against Albirex Niigata, where an injury time goal for the hosts disallowed by VAR.

Despite the stalemate, Kobe hold a two-point advantage atop the summit, having garnered 16 points from seven games. Kashima, meanwhile, sit in 14th spot with seven points from as many games.

Kashima vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 61st meeting between the two sides. Kashima lead 35-15, while ten games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Kashima win 1-0 away in the Emeror's Cup.

Vissel's last eight games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Their last five meetings have produced less than three goals.

Kashima have managed just one win in their last seven games across competitions, losing four.

Vissel are one of two sides with a 100% winning record on the road this season.

Kashima have the joint-worst home record in the league, with just one point accrued from three games.

Kashima vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Vissel have started the season impressively, with their 100% record on the road boosting their early title charge. The Ushi's table-topping displays have been made possible due to a compact style, with Takayuki Yoshida's side keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five league games.

Kashima, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency, especially at home, as they seek their first win of the campaign in front of their fans. Both sides have what it takes to win the game, but Vissel's brighter start to the campaign means they should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Kashima 0-1 Vissel Kobe

Kashima vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes