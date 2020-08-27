Kashiwa Reysol v Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2020

Kashiwa Reysol host Kashima Antlers in the J1 League on Saturday, as both sides look to make progress up the table after a rocky start to the season, especially for Kashima.

The away side, who faced FC Tokyo and Gamba Osaka in their last two games, will play their third game in six days, and will look carry the momentum into this one, after a draw and a win from those two games.

They beat FC Tokyo 2-1 and followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Osaka, and travel to the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium in good spirits.

Kashiwa Reysol, on the other hand, have only lost once in their last eight J1 League games, with a 0-0 draw against Oita Trinita in their last game on Sunday. It was just the second time this season that Kashiwa Reysol failed to score in a J1 League match.

Kashiwa Reysol v Kashima Antlers Head to Head

In 28 past matches between these two sides, Kashima Antlers have the upper hand easily, having won 15 of those. Kashiwa Reysol have only got the better of Saturday's opponents seven times in the past, with six games between these sides in the past ending in a draw.

Kashiwa Reysol J1 League Form Guide - D-W-L-W-D

Kashima Antlers J1 League Form Guide - W-D-L-D-W

Kashiwa Reysol v Kashima Antlers Team News

Kashima Antlers played their last game on Wednesday, whereas Kashiwa Reysol are better rested having last played on Sunday.

Kashiwa Reysol head coach Nelsinho Baptista has no real concerns in terms of unavailability of players. His side's striker Michael Olunga has been in great form as well, with the Kenyan currently topping the goal-scoring charts in the J1 League.

Injuries: None

Suspensions: None

However, for Kashima Antlers, there is a worry over the fitness of club captain Atsuto Uchida, who has missed the club's last few games with fitness concerns.

Injuries: Atsuto Uchida

Suspensions: None

Kashiwa Reysol v Kashima Antlers Predicted XIs

Kashiwa Reysol (4-2-3-1): Kosuke Nakamura; Shunki Takahashi, Yuji Takahashi, Taiyo Koga, Hiromu Mitsumaru; Richardson, Hidekazu Otani; Matheus Savio, Ataru Esaka, Hayato Nakama; Michael Olunga

Kashima Antlers (4-4-2): Yuya Oki; Kei Kozumi, Tomoya Inukai, Ikuma Sekigawa, Katsuya Nagato; Juan Alano, Kento Misao, Ryota Nagaki, Ryotaro Araki, Shoma Doi, Everaldo

Kashiwa Reysol v Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashiwa Reysol have lost one out of their last eight games. Kashima Antlers have won lost one of their last seven league games. On face value, this should be a tight game, but we are giving Kashiwa Reysol the edge on this one, just thanks to Michael Olunga's prowess in front of goal, which is a gamechanger.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 2-1 Kashima Antlers